Georgia vs UIC Thursday Matchup Postponed Due to Weather
Georgia's baseball game against UIC has been postponed due to inclement weather on Thursday.
Georgia moved to 4-1 on the season after their 6-4 win over Kennesaw State on Tuesday. The Bulldogs are now set to have their home series opener this weekend, but the first game of the series has been postponed.
Georgia will be playing UIC this weekend in a four game series, but Thursday's matchup has been moved to Friday and the Diamond Dawgs will now play a double header on Friday. Here is what Georgia Athletics released regarding the situation:
ATHENS----- Due to extreme weather conditions forecasted in the Athens area on Thursday, Georgia's baseball home opener versus University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) has been rescheduled as a doubleheader for Friday at 1 p.m.
Friday's second game will follow 45 minutes after the conclusion of the opener. The doubleheader will be streamed on SECN+ and available on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network featuring Jeff Dantzler and David Johnston.
Fans holding tickets for Thursday's originally scheduled 3 p.m. game will be admitted to game one of the doubleheader. Fans with tickets for Friday's originally scheduled game at 3 p.m. will be admitted to the second game of the doubleheader.
Tickets are still available for both matchups and other non-conference games at this link: https://georgiadogs.evenue.net/events/BBSINGLE
Saturday and Sunday's games will be played as originally scheduled.
