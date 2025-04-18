Georgia vs Vanderbilt Final Score: Commodores Take Game One
Georgia could not get anything going at the plate as Vanderbilt wins the series opener 3-1.
Slate Alford stepped up to the plate and crushed a leadoff home run to give the Bulldogs an immediate 1-0 lead.
Things were extremely quiet following Alford’s home run, as neither team scored another run until the seventh inning.
Georgia’s Brian Curley and Vanderbilt’s JD Thompson were magnificent on the mound in this pitcher’s duel. Thompson pitched 8 innings, allowing just one run and striking out 14. After Alford’s leadoff homer, the Bulldogs could not find any offense against Thompson.
Brian Curley put together the longest start by a Georgia pitcher so far this season. Curley pitched 6 innings of two run, eight strikeout baseball.
Curley had allowed just one hit in the game heading into the seventh inning when Brodie Johnston crushed a lead-off homer to tie the game. Vanderbilt would go on to take the lead later in the seventh with an RBI infield single from Colin Barczi.
Vanderbilt added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single from Braden Holcomb.
Georgia will look to even the series tomorrow at 7 pm with Kolten Smith starting on the mound.
