How to Watch Georgia Baseball Opening Series Against Quinnipiac and UNC Wilmington
Everything you need to know about how to watch Georgia baseball's opening weekend series against Quinnipiac and UNC Wilmington.
The Georgia Bulldogs' baseball team is getting their season started this weekend in a series against Quinnipiac and UNC Wilmington in Wilmington, North Carolina. The series will open against Quinnipiac on Friday, followed by a double header on Saturday against both Quinnipiac and UNC Wilmington and then a single game on Sunday against UNC Wilmington.
Georgia does not have their first home game of the season until Feb. 20 when they take on UIC in a weekend series. There is also a game against Kennesaw State during the middle of the week prior to the opening home series.
For the fans that want to watch Georgia during opening weekend, the only option to catch the first two games of the season against Quinnipiac is on the radio as there are no streaming options listed on the game notes. As for the games against UNC Wilmington, those games will be available on FloSports. The link to subscribe can be found here.
Here are the start times for all four games this weekend for the Diamond Dawgs:
- Friday vs Quinnipiac, Noon
- Saturday vs Quinnipiac, Noon
- Saturday vs UNC Wilmington, 4 PM
- Sunday vs UNC Wilmington, 3 PM
