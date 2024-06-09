How to Watch Georgia Baseball vs NC State - Game Moved to ESPN2
As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare to take on the NC State Wolfpack in Game Two of the Athens Super Regional, the game has been moved to ESPN2 for television broadcast. The Bulldogs have to win in order to extend the best of three series to a game three.
How to Watch Georgia vs NC State - ESPN2 / ESPN+ / SECN+
First Pitch: 12:00 PM
Where: Foley Field
Georgia enters game No. 2 after losing the first game in this contest 18 to 1. It was an 11-run second inning of the Wolfpack that was simply too much to return from for the Bulldogs. The Bulldog will be the away team here in Game two inside Foley Field. Assuming there's a game three, they will be the home team again for that final matchup.
Pregame Odds:
Fanduel - Georgia -1.5 / -142 ML
DraftKings - Georgia -1.5 / -140 ML
ODDS DISCLAIMER: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Georgia-NC State Super Regional Game Times
- Game 1 12 p.m. ET, Saturday
- Game 2 12 p.m. ET, Sunday
- Game 3: TBD, Monday (If necessary)
All games will be made available on ESPN+ and the SECN+ apps as well as the primary broadcast on ESPNU.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Baseball On the Verge of Making Team History
- Packers Rookie Javon Bullard Receives Praise From Fellow Teammate
- Georgia Official Visits Weekend 1 - Highlights From a Star-Studded Group