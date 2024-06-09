Game 2: Georgia vs NC State Baseball Score; LIVE Updates
The Georgia Bulldogs face a must-win situation this afternoon as they take on NC State in game two of the NCAA Super Regional.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set for game two of the NCAA Super Regional this afternoon as they prepare to face NC State in a win or go home matchup. The game will be played in Athens and first pitch is currently scheduled for noon.
The Dawgs were utterly trounced in game one on Saturday after an 11-run explosion from the Wolfpack in the second inning. Georgia’s bullpen will need to have a much better showing this afternoon if the Dawgs want to have a chance at winning and tying the series 1-1.
Should the Dawgs take game two, they will face NC State once again on Monday for a winner take all game three. However, defeat for Georgia would mean the end for their historic 2024 season.
Georgia vs NC State LIVE Scoring Updates:
Georgia-NC State Super Regional Game Times
- Game 1 12 p.m. ET, Saturday
- Game 2 12 p.m. ET, Sunday
- Game 3: TBD, Monday (If necessary)
All games will be made available on ESPN+ and the SECN+ apps as well as the primary broadcast on ESPNU.
