LOOK: Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Stetson Bennett Goes Viral For Pregame Outfit
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett has gone viral for his pregame outfit ahead of his week two preseason game.
One of the more recent traditions in NFL football history are players pregame outfits ahead of the game. Over the years, numerous players have gone viral on the internet for their unique and stylish looks as they enter the stadium ahead of a game.
A player's outfit is often viral for its designer clothes and numerous details. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett has garnered attention on social media for a completely different reason.
Recently, ahead of the Rams' preseason matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. Bennett was seen wearing nothing more than sweatpants and a Georgia Baseball t-shirt. Bennett was a member of the Georgia Bulldogs for multiple seasons, overcoming his walk-on status to eventually lead the Dawgs to back-to-back national championship victories.
Bennett is fresh off a career-high week one preformance, where he turned in an impressive 188 yards on 16/24 completions with a pair of touchdowns and an interception. He completed passes to more than eight Los Angeles wide receivers throughout his preformance.
As one of the most legendary figures in Georgia Football history, Bennett's choice of attire is not only a strong indicator that the quarterback is down to earth, but it is also a great sign that the former Bulldog is still proud to support his former team.
The Rams will continue their preseason schedule before beginning their regular season on Sunday, September 7th, when they host the Houston Texans. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 1:25 p.m., and coverage for the event will be aired on CBS.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily