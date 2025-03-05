How to Watch Georgia vs Georgia State
Everything you need to know on how to watch Georgia's matchup against Georgia State.
The Georgia Bulldogs earned their 11th straight win on Tuesday on High Point by a final score of 8-4. Ryan Black and Slate Alford got the party started in the first inning with back-to-back home runs and that sparked another solid outing from the Dawgs.
Now they are getting ready for another mid week matchup against Georgia State on Wednesday. The Bulldogs have already defeated the Panthers once this season by a final score of 7-3.
Georgia still trying to find a grasp on their starting pitching. They surrendered just two runs in the first four innings on Tuesday, but slow starts have been reoccurring event this season. Thankfully for Georgia, some late inning heroics and offensive outbursts have allowed Georgia to remain in the win column over this 11-game win streak.
Ryland Zaborowski and Slate Alford continue to be consistent producers at the plate for Georgia this season. Alford is batting .352 this season with four home runs and 23 RBI. Zaborowski on the other hand is batting a team-best .452 with four home runs and 18 RBI. The Dawgs as a team this season are batting .309 and have blasted 29 home runs on the season already.
How to Watch Georgia vs Georgia State:
- Location: Foley Field (Athens, Georgia)
- Date: Wednesday, March 5th, 2025
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Streaming: SEC Network+
Following Wednesday's game, the Dawgs will play host to Columbia for a three-game weekend series. It is expected that head coach Wes Johnson will announce the starter for Wednesday's game later in the day. Zach Harris started Tuesday's game for the Diamond Dawgs.
