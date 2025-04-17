How to Watch Georgia vs Vanderbilt
The Georgia Bulldogs head to Nashville, Tennessee to take on the No. 19-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores this weekend. Here's how to watch the contests.
As the Georgia Bulldogs get set to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores, they will do so as the No. 1 ranked team in the latest RPI standings. In College Baseball, RPI is the metric most used to deteremind and predict the final seeding in the college basbeall regionals.
Thursday, they kick off their weekend series against the No. 19 ranked Vanderbilt Commodores. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the series.
How to Watch - Georgia vs Vanderbilt
• GameDay: Thursday, April 17th
• Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Charles Hawkins Field
• Where: Nashville, Tennessee
• Radio: GeorgiaDogs.com
- TV: SECN+
The Bulldogs are batting .307 with a .599 slugging percentage and an NCAA-leading 100 home runs. They have a .440 OB% with 232 walks, been hit 89 times plus are 50-for-55 in stolen bases. The team's leading hitters are roommates Ryland Zaborowski (.409-16-55, .904 SLG%) and Robbie Burnett (.333-16-53, 12 SB). Junior Kolby Branch (.313-8-24) is heating up, blasting four homers with 12 RBI last week. Then on Tuesday in Atlanta, Branch hit a go-ahead two-run home run at Truist Park in a 5-3 win over #14 Tech.
Georgia Rotation For Vandy Series
Thursday- Brian Curley, RHP, Jr. (2-0, 3.48 ERA) vs. VU LHP JD Thompson (2-3, 4.44 ERA)
Friday- Kolten Smith, RHP, Jr. (3-1, 4.18 ERA) vs. VU RHP Cody Bowker (2-2, 3.32 ERA)
Saturday- Leighton Finley, RHP, Jr. (2-0, 5.66 ERA) vs. VU RHP Connor Fennell (3-0, 2.95 ERA)
