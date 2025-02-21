How to Watch Georgia vs UIC Doubleheader: College Baseball Weekend Series
Everything you need to know on how to watch the Georgia Bulldogs take on UIC in college baseball.
The Georgia Bulldogs are off to a solid start this baseball season. They started 3-1 after their opening series against Quinnipiac and UNC Wilmington. Then they took another win on the road against Kennesaw State earlier this week after some late inning heroics. Now they look to continue their success against UIC in a four game weekend series.
Georgia now gets to play at home for the first time this season and will have the opportunity to show off all of the brand-new renovations they completed at Foley Field in their weekend series matchup against UIC. One of the more notable changes made is Foley Field is now turf and the entire field has been redone.
The series was initially supposed to start on Thursday, but due to frigid temperatures, Georgia elected to postpone Thursday's matchup and make it a doubleheader on Friday instead. So with that said, here is everything you need to know on how to watch both games on Friday and what time each game starts.
How to Watch: Georgia vs UIC
- Location: Foley Field (Athens, Georgia)
- Time: 1:00 and 3:00 PM ET
- Stream: SEC Network+
- Date: Feb. 21, Friday, 2025
