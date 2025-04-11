LIVE Updates: Arkansas Razorbacks vs Georgia Bulldogs
Follow along as the 7th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs take on the 1st-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks in the series opener.
Georgia baseball suffered its first series loss of the season last weekend at the hands of the Texas Longhorns. Texas pitching held the powerful UGA offense to just 8 runs in three games.
The Bulldogs are back home this weekend, but have another tall task ahead as consensus #1 Arkansas comes to town.
UGA will need to play its best ball as Arkansas is coming into this series red hot. After struggling against left-handed pitching last weekend in Austin, the Georgia offense will face another elite southpaw today, Arkansas ace Zach Root.
Brian Curley will get the start on the mound for UGA as he moves into the role of Friday starter for the first time this season. First pitch is set for 6 pm.
How to Watch: Georgia Bulldogs vs Arkansas Razorbacks
• GameDay: Friday, April 11, 2025
• Game Time: 6:00 pm EST
• Stadium: Foley Field
• Where: Athens, Georgia
• Watch: SEC Network +
