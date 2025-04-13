LIVE Updates: Arkansas vs Georgia Game Three
Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs and the Arkansas Razorbacks play a rubber match.
Georgia bounced back on Saturday and defeated Arkansas in a thriller, 7-6. The Bulldogs forced a rubber match on Sunday, and they will look to win the series against the nation's number one team.
Georgia got off to a fast start on Saturday, powered by a two run Homer form Robbie Burnett and a solo homer from Ryland Zaborowski that made the score 6-2 heading into the fourth inning.
Arkansas fought back, cutting the Georgia lead to just one run in the top of the ninth. With a full count and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Matthew Hoskins struck Ryder Helfrick out swinging to end the game.
Leighton Finley will get the start for UGA in game three with first pitch scheduled for 1 pm.
How to Watch: Georgia Bulldogs vs Arkansas Razorbacks Game Three
• GameDay: Sunday, April 13, 2025
• Game Time: 1:00 pm EST
• Stadium: Foley Field
• Where: Athens, Georgia
• Watch: SEC Network +
