LIVE UPDATES: College World Series - Georgia Baseball vs Oklahoma Sooners

Live updates from Omaha as the Bulldogs look to avoid elimination and earn redemption against the Oklahoma Sooners in the College World Series.

After less than 24 hours of rest, the Georgia Bulldogs are back in action as the Dawgs look to avoid elimination once again as they take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the College World Series. This will be the second meeting between these two teams in the tournament.

The Sooners got the best of Georgia earlier this week, as an explosive first inning proved to be too much for Georgia to overcome in a 3-4 loss. The loss placed Georgia in an elimination circuit, where they were forced to face teh Texas Longhorns.

Luckily for the Bulldogs, the team's bullpen handled business as it did in the first matchup, holding Texas scoreless en route to a 2-0 victory on Tuesday night. Now, the Dawgs will look to avenge their only loss of the tournament and keep their College World Series hopes alive.

Oklahoma is heading into tonight's matchup with an undefeated record, meaning that it will take two losses for the Sooners to be eliminated from the tournament. This of course means that the Bulldogs will need to win consecutive contests against the team in order to advance to the College World Series Finals.

With a win, Georgia will continue its quest to its first national championship since 1990 and will face Oklahoma once again in another elimination game. With a loss, however, the Bulldogs season will come to a conclusion. As action continues throughout the evening, Bulldogs on SI will continue to bring timely and detailed updates on tonight's contest.

Georgia Baseball vs Oklahoma Sooners Live Updates:

Jun 16, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Georgia Bulldogs right fielder Ryan Black (2) runs to first on a single against the Texas Longhorns during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Editor's Note**: This article will be updated as action takes place throughout tonight's contest. First pitch for tonight's game is currently scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

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