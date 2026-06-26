Are Phillies Serious World Series Contenders? What Kalshi Says

The City of Brotherly Love sees plenty of love on the Philadelphia Phillies World Series price on Kalshi. Philadelphia trades at the sixth-best price to win the World Series.

Kalshi’s World Series market turned bullish i mid-May. Philadelphia has seen a 5% increase to its trading price since then.

World Series Winner - Kalshi

Los Angeles Dodgers 28.8%

New York Yankees 16.4%

Atlanta Braves 8.7%

Milwaukee Brewers 8.6%

Seattle Mariners 8.5%

Philadelphia Phillies 7%

At the current 7% trading price, just a $10 stake on them to win the World Series would profit $124.22.

Dealt a hot hand

Philadelphia has been on fire since May 15. Before May 15, they were 22-23. Since then, they’ve gone 22-13, leading them to a 44-36 overall record. The 35-game hot streak has them sitting in second in the NL East and just 4.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves.

The turnaround started after the Phillies fired Rob Thomson and named Don Mattingly interim manager on April 28. Since then, they’ve gone 34-17

On the mound

Christopher Sanchez and Zack Wheeler have helped lead the turnaround on the mound. Sanchez is 9-3 with a 2.13 ERA and Wheeler is 7-1 with a 2.11 ERA.

At bat

The batting lineup is producing as well with Brandon Marsh boasting a .321 average, Kyle Schwarber leading the league in home runs (29), ad Bryce Harper with a .366 OBP. Philadelphia ranks seventh in the league in home runs with 104 total.

Due for a run

All things considered, Philadelphia looks poised for a deep playoff run. Since its 2022 World Series loss, it's made the playoffs each season since and faced elimination in the NLCS, and NLDS in the three seasons since.

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to unlock a $20 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $10 in trades.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.