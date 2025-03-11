LIVE Updates: Georgia Bulldogs vs East Tennessee State Buccaneers
Follow along as Georgia Bulldogs baseball takes on East Tennessee state in a midweek matchup.
Georgia baseball looks to extend its win streak to 16 against East Tennessee State in its final game before SEC play begins.
Georgia has had an extremely powerful start to its season coming in at second in the country in home runs. The Bulldogs' opponent in this game is third in the country in homers.
East Tennessee State is coming off an impressive series win over Pittsburgh this past weekend. The Buccaneers are 12-3 on the season. Although league play begins on Friday, Georgia will have to have its full attention on ETSU.
Georgia first baseman Ryland Zaborowski took home SEC player of the week honors after hitting five home runs this past week. Zaborowski is now second in the country in home runs.
How to Watch: Georgia vs Columbia series finale
- Location: Foley Field
- Time: 3:00 pm
- Stream: SECN+
- Date: March 11, Tuesday, 2025
