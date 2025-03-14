LIVE Updates: Georgia Bulldogs vs Kentucky Wildcats
Follow along as Georgia baseball takes on the Kentucky Wildcats in each team's SEC opener.
With a 19-1 record, Georgia baseball has been ranked as the number four team in the nation by D1 Baseball. The Bulldogs have gained a ton of momentum and shown the ability to win in different ways.
Georgia has had an issue giving up runs early in games, leading to multiple comeback victories. While this does show that Georgia can not be counted out of a game, getting more consistency from starters will be crucial as the difficult SEC schedule begins.
Miami (OH) transfer Ryland Zaborowski has made an instant impact for the Bulldogs, leading the team in homers (10) and RBIs (36). UNC Asheville transfer Robbie Burnett has also made an instant impact with 9 home runs and a team leading 10 stolen bases.
First Inning:
Top:
- Location: Foley Field
- Time: 6:00 pm
- Stream: SECN+
- Date: March 14, Friday, 2025
