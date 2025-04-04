Dawgs Daily

LIVE Updates: Georgia Bulldogs vs Texas Longhorns

Austin Mixon

Wes Johnson
Wes Johnson / Brooks Austin

Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the fifth-ranked Texas Longhorns in game one of their weekend series.

Coming off a series sweep of the Auburn Tigers, the Georgia Bulldogs head to Austin this weekend to take on the Texas Longhorns. This is the lone series between two top-five teams in college baseball this weekend.

Georgia has proved to have one of the most dangerous lineups in the country, leading the NCAA in home runs with 84. The Texas pitching staff has given up just 14 home runs so far this season. Something has to give in this matchup.

Texas ace Jared Spencer will take the mound for the Longhorns, and Charlie Goldstein will start for the Georgia Bulldogs.

LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Texas

First Inning:
Top:

How to Watch: Georgia Bulldogs vs Texas Longhorns


• GameDay: Friday, April 4th, 2025
• Game Time: 7:30 pm EST
• Stadium: UFCU Disch-Falk Field
• Where: Austin, Texas
• Watch: SEC Network +

