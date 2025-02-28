LIVE Updates: Georgia vs FGCU
Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs baseball team faces Florida Gulf Coast in game one of the four-game series.
Georgia is coming off of a midweek game against in-state rival Georgia State on wednesday. Slate Alford and Tre Phelps homered to help propel the Dawgs to a 7-3 victory. Phelps has been in a slump to start this season, however his two hit day on Wednesday is a great sign for the preseason All American.
Slate Alford has been red hot to start the season for the Bulldogs, batting .387 with two homers and 14 RBIs.
The Bulldogs' pitching staff will look to have better performances from their starters this weekend as they have not pitched up to the standard to this point. The bullpen, however, has been incredible. Seven Georgia pitchers pitched out of the bullpen against Georgia State and held the Panthers scoreless.
LIVE Updates
First Inning:
How to Watch: Georgia vs UIC
- Location: Georgia State (Atlanta, GA)
- Time: 4:00 pm
- Stream: Not televised
- Date: Feb. 26, Wednesday, 2025
