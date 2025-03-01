LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Florida Gulf Coast Score - College Baseball
The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to take game two of the weekend series against Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday. The Dawgs walked off Friday's game after trailing 5-0 early in the ball game. Florida Gulf Coast tied it up in the ninth but Georgia got the job done in the ninth inning off of a wild throw on a plat at home plate that allowed Erik Parker to score.
Charlie Goldstein will be getting the Dawgs on Saturday. Georgia has struggled with starting games this season but the bullpen luckily has been lock down for the Diamond Dawgs. Goldstein will look to get things back on track for Georgia with a solid start against Florida Gulf Coast.
This is the first game of two today for the two teams. The second game is set to start at 6 PM ET, but that start time could be altered depending on when the first game concludes.
Georgia vs Florida Gulf Coast Live Updates: (8-0)
First Inning: Dawgs Go Yard
Top: Dempsey grounds out to second base. Moise strikes out swinging. Povey strikes out to end the inning.
Bottom: Black flies out to center field. Alford popped up to right field. Burnett sends a solo shot to right field. Jackson singles to right field. McCarthy grounds out to shortstop.
Second Inning: Dawgs Strike Again
Top: Moya grounds out to the pitcher. Gorostola draws a walk. Nelson strikes out swinging. McKee flies out to right field.
Bottom: Phelps singles to center field. Hunter singles to right field, Phelps advances to third. Adams draws a walk to load the bases. Branch grounds into a double play, Adams out at second, Hunter advances to third and Phelps scores. Black grounds out to second base.
Third Inning: Dawgs Keep Rolling
Top: Zach Brown in to pitch for Goldstein. Samuel grounds out to first base. Kangas flies out to center field. Dempsey grounds out to first base.
Bottom: Alford hit by pitch. Burnett strikes out looking. Jackson reaches on a fielder's choice, Alford out at second. Jackson steals second. McCarthy homers to left field, Jackson scores. Phelps singles to first base. Hunter grounds out to first base.
Fourth Inning: Dawgs Send off Another
Top: Moise pops up to center field. Povey strikes out swinging. Moya out at first base.
Bottom: Adams grounds out to the pitcher. Branch draws a walk. Black lines out to shortstop. Alford sends a two-run shot to left field, Branch scores. Burnett doubles to right field. Jackson homers to right field, Burnett scores. McCarthy strikes out.
Fifth Inning:
Top: Gorostola doubles to right field. Nelson grounded out to second base. McKee grounded out to second base, Gorostola advances to third. Samuel draws a walk. Kangas grounds out to shortstop.
Bottom: Possehl in to pitch for Eldem.
