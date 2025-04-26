LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Oklahoma Game Three
Follow along as Georgia takes on Oklahoma on Saturday in a rubber match.
In game two, Georgia led 9-2 at the end of the fifth inning, however, the Bulldogs found themselves in serious trouble in the top of the eighth inning. Oklahoma fought back into the game and had the tying run on second base. Zach Harris came in to pitch for Georgia and produced a three-pitch strikeout, stranding runners on second and third.
Harris would go on to close the game in the ninth innning, giving Georgia its first win in over a week. Slate Alford set the tone early, hitting a monster solo home run in the first and crushing a bases clearing double in the second. Starting fast was an emphasis for the Bulldogs and they did just that.
Tre Phelps hit his second homer of the series in game two, a towering 3 run bomb to the parking lot. Phelps was not himself for a while after returning from injury, however it seems he is starting to get going at the right time.
Leighton Finley will take the mound for UGA in the game three rubber match, with first pitch scheduled for noon.
How to Watch: Georgia Bulldogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
• GameDay: Saturday, April 26, 2025
• Game Time: 12:00 pm EST
• Stadium: Foley Field
• Where: Athens, Georgia
• Watch: SEC Network Plus
