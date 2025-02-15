LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Quinnipiac Score in Game Two
The Georgia Bulldogs are currently a perfect (1-0) following their (9-1) win over Quinnipiac on opening day. They play their first of a double-header Saturday at 10AM. Here are the latest score updates.
The Georgia Diamond Dawgs started their 2025 Baseball season with a (9-1) win over Quinnipiac. They begin their double-header on Saturday against Quinnipiac before taking on UNC-Wilmington shortly after that. The final game of the four game weekend will be played Sunday at 3 PM.
The Bulldogs pitching staff held strong on opening day despite supposed Kolten Smith was sideline with back spasm shortly before the game.
Projected starting lineup:
CF Nolan McCarthy
DH Christian Adams
RF Tre Phelps
2B Robbie Burnett
3B Slate Alford
C Henry Hunter
LF Devin Obee
1B Ryland Zaborowski
SS Kolby Branch
RHP,
First Inning:
Top:
Bottom:
Here are the start times for all four games this weekend for the Diamond Dawgs:
*SCHEDULE CHANGE*
- Friday vs Quinnipiac, Noon
- Saturday vs Quinnipiac, 10 AM
- Saturday vs UNC Wilmington, 2 PM
- Sunday vs UNC Wilmington, 3 PM
