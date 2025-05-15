LIVE UPDATES: Georgia vs Texas A&M
Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Texas A&M Aggies in the final series opener of the regular season.
After a forgettable weekend in Tuscaloosa where the Bulldogs dominated in game one and ended up losing the series, Georgia returns home for its final series of the Regular season.
UGA hosts a Texas A&M team that was swept at home by the Missouri Tigers last weekend. This was Missouri's first three wins of conference play. A&M has been an up-and-down team this year, however, they have more than enough talent to compete this weekend.
Georgia is within reach of a top 8 national seed in the NCAA tournament, and will likely pencil themselves in with a series win. Charlie Goldstein will get the start in game one with first pitch scheduled for 6 pm.
How to Watch: Georgia vs Alabama
• GameDay Thursday, May 15th, 2025
• Game Time: 6:00 pm EST
• Where: Athens, Georgia
• Watch: SEC Network Plus
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily