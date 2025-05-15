Dawgs Daily

LIVE UPDATES: Georgia vs Texas A&M

Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Texas A&M Aggies in the final series opener of the regular season.

After a forgettable weekend in Tuscaloosa where the Bulldogs dominated in game one and ended up losing the series, Georgia returns home for its final series of the Regular season.

UGA hosts a Texas A&M team that was swept at home by the Missouri Tigers last weekend. This was Missouri's first three wins of conference play. A&M has been an up-and-down team this year, however, they have more than enough talent to compete this weekend.

Georgia is within reach of a top 8 national seed in the NCAA tournament, and will likely pencil themselves in with a series win. Charlie Goldstein will get the start in game one with first pitch scheduled for 6 pm.

How to Watch: Georgia vs Alabama


• GameDay Thursday, May 15th, 2025
• Game Time: 6:00 pm EST
• Where: Athens, Georgia
• Watch: SEC Network Plus

