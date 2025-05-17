LIVE UPDATES: Georgia vs Texas A&M Game Three
Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs take on Texas A&M in the regular season finale.
Justin Lamkin pitched a complete game shutout in game two as Texas A&M won 6-0, forcing a rubber match in game three. Lamkin struck out a career-high fifteen batters on Friday and allowed just three hits.
The Bulldogs were without Robbie Burnett in game two due to a hamstring injury he suffered late in game one. The status of Burnett for todays game has not been announced. Ryland Zaborowski is also a game time decision per Coach Johnson.
Georgia can get its 18th SEC win today, which would give the Bulldogs a great chance to be a national seed in the NCAA Tournament. Leighton Finley will take the mound for UGA with first pitch scheduled for noon.
Live Updates: Georgia vs Texas A&M Game Three:
First Inning:
Top:
How to Watch: Georgia vs Alabama
• GameDay Saturday, May 17th, 2025
• Game Time: Noon EST
• Where: Athens, Georgia
• Watch: SEC Network Plus
