LIVE UPDATES: Georgia vs Texas A&M Game Two
Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs look to take the series against the Texas A&M Aggies.
Georgia picked up its 17th SEC win on Thursday in game one against Texas A&M, 10-6. Robbie Burnett shined with three RBIs and a monster solo home run. Burnett left the game with an injury running to first base, however, he said after the game that he was feeling okay.
Georgia's pitching staff struck out a season high 17 batters in game one, and the offense struck out just 6 times, a season low.
Brian Curley will take the mound for UGA today at 6 p.m. as the Bulldogs look to take the series and continue to boost their resume with the NCAA Tournament right around the corner.
How to Watch: Georgia vs Alabama
• GameDay Friday May 16th, 2025
• Game Time: 6:00 pm EST
• Where: Athens, Georgia
• Watch: SEC Network Plus
