Dawgs Daily

LIVE Updates- Georgia vs UIC

Follow along as Georgia baseball takes on UIC in game three of their four game weekend series.

Austin Mixon

Georgia coach Wes Johnson during an NCAA baseball game against UIC in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025.
Georgia coach Wes Johnson during an NCAA baseball game against UIC in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Follow along as Georgia baseball takes on UIC in game three of their four game weekend series.

In dominant fashion, the Georgia Bulldogs baseball team swept yesterday's double-header against UIC. Career games from Slate Alford in game one and Ryland Zaborowski in game two helped lead the Bulldogs to impressive wins.

Zach Brown had an incredible performance on the mound in game one, giving up one run through 4 innings and recording a career-high seven strikeouts. Leighton Finley also pitched a gem in game two with 5 innings pitched, 0 earned runs allowed, and seven strikeouts.

RHP Brian Zeldin will get the start for UGA on the mound today. Zeldin, who made most of his appearances last season out of the bullpen, will make his second start of the season.

First pitch is scheduled for 2 pm.

LIVE Updates Georgia vs UIC

First Inning:
Top:

How to Watch: Georgia vs UIC

  • Location: Foley Field (Athens, Ga)
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Stream: SECN+
  • Date: Feb. 22, Saturday, 2025

Other Georgia News:

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Published |Modified
Austin Mixon
AUSTIN MIXON

Austin Mixon is currently a senior in the sports management program at the University of Georgia. Austin is passionate about delivering insightful information about college sports and he will do so by covering primarily basketball and baseball as an intern.

Home/Baseball