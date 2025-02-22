LIVE Updates- Georgia vs UIC
Follow along as Georgia baseball takes on UIC in game three of their four game weekend series.
In dominant fashion, the Georgia Bulldogs baseball team swept yesterday's double-header against UIC. Career games from Slate Alford in game one and Ryland Zaborowski in game two helped lead the Bulldogs to impressive wins.
Zach Brown had an incredible performance on the mound in game one, giving up one run through 4 innings and recording a career-high seven strikeouts. Leighton Finley also pitched a gem in game two with 5 innings pitched, 0 earned runs allowed, and seven strikeouts.
RHP Brian Zeldin will get the start for UGA on the mound today. Zeldin, who made most of his appearances last season out of the bullpen, will make his second start of the season.
First pitch is scheduled for 2 pm.
First Inning:
Top:
How to Watch: Georgia vs UIC
- Location: Foley Field (Athens, Ga)
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Stream: SECN+
- Date: Feb. 22, Saturday, 2025
