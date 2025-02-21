Dawgs Daily

LIVE Updates - Georgia vs UIC Double-header

Follow along as Georgia baseball takes on UIC in a double-header Friday starting at 1 pm.

Austin Mixon

Georgia's Leighton Finley (12) throws a pitch during a NCAA Athens Regional baseball game against Army in Athens, Ga., on Friday, May 31, 2024. Georgia won 8-7.
Georgia's Leighton Finley (12) throws a pitch during a NCAA Athens Regional baseball game against Army in Athens, Ga., on Friday, May 31, 2024. Georgia won 8-7. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Follow along as Georgia baseball takes on UIC in a double-header Friday starting at 1 pm.

The Georgia Bulldogs baseball team picked up a win over in-state rival Kennesaw State Tuesday afternoon to improve to 4-1 on the season. Now they face UIC in a double-header that will serve as the start to a 4 game weekend series.

This is Georgia's home opener and will be the first opportunity for fans to see the new renovations at Foley Field.

UIC comes into this series with a 1-3 record on the season after losing their most recent game to The Citadel on Monday. UIC catcher/outfielder Jack Snyder is off to a scorching hot start to the season batting .571 with 7 RBI's.

First pitch of game one on Friday is set for 1 pm, with game two set to start 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

LIVE Update: Georgia vs UIC

Game One

Georgia starting lineup:
LF Robbie Burnett
DH Nolan McCarthy
RF Tre Phelps
3B Slate Alford
CF Devin Obee
2B Ryan Black
C Daniel Jackson
1B Christain Adams
SS Kolby Branch

SP Charlie Goldstein

First Inning:
Top: Charlie Goldstein gets the start for UGA, likely on a pitch count. UIC leadoff hitter Luke Nowak steps up to the plate and strikes out.

Bottom:

How to Watch: Georgia vs UIC

  • Location: Foley Field (Athens, Ga)
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Stream: SECN+
  • Date: Feb. 21, Friday, 2025

Austin Mixon
