LIVE Updates: Georgia vs UNC-Wilmington Score
The Georgia Bulldogs are set for their second contest of a double-header. Saturday's afternoon contest against UNC-Wilmington is set for first pitch around 2:30 PM. Here are the live updates.
The Georgia Bulldogs have started their 2025 Baseball Season (2-0) with wins over Quinnipiac in their four-game opening series in Wilmington, North Carolina. The Bulldogs are set to take on the host program in UNC-Wilmington around 2:30 PM. We have all the live updates from the contest here.
LIVE Updates - Georgia vs UNC-Wilmington Score
Starting Lineup for Georgia:
McCarthy, CF
Burnett, 2B
Phelps, LF
Adams, DH
Alford, 3B
Hutner, C
Zaborowski, 1B
Obee, LF
Branch, SS
Zeldin, RHP
First Inning: Georgia strands a run in the top half, Zeldin Goes Scoreless in the first (0-0)
Top: Georgia will be the road team, with Nolan McCarthy leading off for the Bulldogs. McCarthy singles to right field for a lead-off hit for the Bulldogs. Robbie Burnett steps to the plate batting 1.000 on the year, Burnett's on-base percentage remains perfect as he draws a walk to bring Tre Phelps to the plate with two runners on and nobody out. Phelps grounds into a double play. Christian Adams steps in with two outs and he grounds out to first base.
Bottom: Zeldin will start the contest for the Bulldogs. Gillespie steps to the plate for UNCW and he grounds out for the first out of the inning. All-American Thach steps to the plate and he strikes out for the second out of the inning. Lucas walks to put a runner on first with two outs. Galaska steps to the plate with one on and two out, and he grounds out to second base.
Second Inning: Three Up, Three Down for the Dawgs.
Top: Alford, Hunter, and Zabrowski are due up for the Diamond Dawgs. Alford grounds out to short for the first out of the inning. H. Hunter strikes out swinging. Zaborowski strikes out to end the top half.
Bottom: Obee catches a fly ball at the warning track for the first out of the inning. The next Seahawks hitter strikes out swinging for the second out of the inning. Kevin Jones steps to the plate and he extends the inning with a walk. Arendt steps to the plate with one on and two out, and he draws another walk. The final out of the inning is recorded via a fielder's choice at second base.
Third Inning: Another Double Play Kills Dawgs Momentum,
Top: Obee due up first for Georgia, and he draws a four-pitch walk. Kolby Branch steps to the plate in the third. Branch laces a single into left, runners at first and second, nobody out. McCarthy then grounds into a double play. Robbie Burnett comes to the plate with a runner at third and two outs. Burnett grounds out for the final out of the top half.
Bottom:
