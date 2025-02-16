LIVE Updates - Game Four, Georgia vs UNCW Score
The Georgia Bulldogs are back in Wilmington, North Carolina to take on UNC-Wilmington for the final game of the opening weekend series. Here are the LIVE updates from the contest.
The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to move to (4-0) on the early College Baseball season Sunday afternoon in Wilmington, North Carolina as they take on the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks for the second and final time of this opening weekend jamboree of sorts.
The Bulldogs pitching staff has been phenomenal through three games, as they look to continue the hot streak Sunday afternoon.
LIVE Updates - Georgia vs UNCW Score, Game Four
Pregame:
Schedule Change:
First pitch was originally scheduled for 3 PM, but has been moved back to 4 PM due to inclement weather in the area.
Can the Bullpen remain lights out?
The Bulldogs bullpen was lights out again Saturday afternoon, led by the work from Alton Davis II who struck out seven in just 3.2 innings of work. He did allow a solo homerun, but battled back, allowing just one other hit. Hurley then entered the game and began to give UNCW hitters fits, striking two and hitting 100 MPH on the radar gun.
How to Watch Georgia vs UNC Wilmington (Sunday):
- Where: Wilmington, NC
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Stream: FloSports
- Radio: 960The Ref
