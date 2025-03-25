Dawgs Daily

LIVE Updates: Georgia vs West Georgia

Follow along as Georgia baseball looks to keep its momentum going in a mid-week matchup against West Georgia.

Austin Mixon

Georgia warms up before the start of a NCAA baseball game against Kentucky on March 14, 2025.
Georgia warms up before the start of a NCAA baseball game against Kentucky on March 14, 2025.

Georgia was ranked the third-best team in the country in yesterday's D1 Baseball top 25. The Bulldogs are one of the hottest teams in the nation, coming off a three-game sweep of the Florida Gators in Gainesville last weekend. This was the first time the Bulldogs have won a series in Gainesville since 2006.

Ryland Zaborowski leads the nation in home runs with 14, and Robbie Burnett is right behind him with 13. The two transfers have made instant impacts and proved to be two of the best hitters in College Baseball. Georgia leads the nation in home runs as a team with 70, eleven more than the next team.

First pitch for this in-state matchup is set for 5 pm.

First Inning:
Top:

How to Watch: Georgia Bulldogs vs West Georgia

  • Location: Foley Field. Athens, GA
  • Time: 5:00 pm
  • Stream: SECN+
  • Date: March 25, Tuesday, 2025

