NCAA Baseball Athens Regional Bracket - Georgia Bulldogs' Path to Super Regional
A look at the schedule for the Athens Regional and the path Georgia has to go on to make the Super Regional.
The regional round of the NCAA baseball tournament kicks off tomorrow and Georgia will be getting things started in the Athens Regional. The Bulldogs are matched up against Binghamton, Duke and Oklahoma State.
Georgia's first matchup is against Binghamton at Noon on Friday. Oklahoma State and Duke will then play one another at 6 PM ET on Friday. On Saturday, the loser of the first two games will play one another at noon. The loser of that game will be eliminated. The from Friday winners will face off at 6 PM.
The loser of the 6 PM game on Saturday will then play the winner from the Noon game on Saturday on Sunday at noon. The winner will move on to play the winner from the Saturday 6 PM game Sunday evening. A game will be played on Monday if necessary.
The winner of the Athens Regional will move on to play the winner of the Oxford (Ole Miss) Regional.
Last year, Georgia won their Regional and went on to the Super Regional round. They then faced NC State, who ultimately eliminated them and ended their chances of making the trip to Omaha.
Georgia Baseball Regional - Betting Odds
- Georgia -220
- Duke +300
- Oklahoma St +600
- Binghampton +6000
All odds brought to you by DraftKings.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
