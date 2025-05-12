NCAA Baseball Field of 64 Projections - Georgia Bulldogs Hold Strong Positioning
The Georgia Bulldogs hold a strong position in the latest NCAA baseball field of 64 projections.
The Georgia Bulldogs were on a steady climb in the NCAA baseball rankings over the last couple of weekends, but they slid back down after a series loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Bulldogs are now 40-13 and 16-11 in conference play heading into the final week of the regular season.
Georgia took game one on Friday in powerful fashion as they defeated Alabama 19-3 in seven innings of play. After multiple rain delays though and a Sunday double header, the Bulldogs dropped the last two games by a final score of 3-9 and then 4-5 in seven innings to close out the series.
The good news for Georgia though is they are still in a strong spot ahead of postseason play.
Jonathan Wagner of ON3, released his latest NCAA baseball field of 64 projections and he has Georgia hosting the regional round against Duke, Cincinnati and Holy Cross. Not only that, but Wagner had Georgia listed as the five-seed, meaning if they were to advance, they would also host the super regional round for the second year in a row.
The Bulldogs have one last conference series against Texas A&M at home this weekend. The Aggies were just recently swept by the Missouri Tigers, a team that was winless in conference play heading into last weekend. It will be a big series for both programs as they will fight for postseason positioining ahead of the SEC tournament.
Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings:
- LSU
- Florida State
- Texas
- UNC
- Oregon
- Auburn
- Oregon State
- Arkansas
- Vanderbilt
- Georgia
- Coastal Carolina
- UIC
- NC State
- UCLA
- Clemson
- West Virginia
- Tennessee
- Alabama
- Southern Miss
- Duke
- Louisville
- Troy
- Florida
- DBU
- Northeastern
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily