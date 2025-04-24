Oklahoma vs Georgia Weekend Series Preview - Top-25 Showdown
ATHENS, Ga. As the college baseball season charges into the home stretch, all eyes turn to Athens on Thursday night as #10 Georgia prepares to host #14 Oklahoma in a highly anticipated three-game series. The action kicks off on April 24th at 7:00 p.m. ET, airing live on ESPNU.
This top-15 matchup has plenty on the line in terms of postseason implications, but what makes it even more intriguing is a rare family storyline: Georgia shortstop Kolby Branch and Oklahoma second baseman Kyle Branch brothers, will face off on opposing sides of the diamond. It’s a family affair with both players playing key middle infield roles for their respective teams.
The Bulldogs are expected to send Brian Curley to the mound for Thursday’s opener. The right-hander has been a steady presence for Georgia all season, and his performance will be pivotal in setting the tone against a potent Sooners lineup.
With the stakes high and the storylines rich, this series promises drama, intensity, and no shortage of talent. Make sure to tune in Thursday night to catch game one of this compelling showdown between two College World Series contenders and one unforgettable sibling rivalry.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily