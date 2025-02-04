Dawgs Daily

Pair of Georgia Baseball Players Named to Preseason All-American List

See which duo of Georgia Bulldogs baseball players have been named to the pre-season All-American list.

Christian Kirby II

Georgia's Kolten Smith (16) throws a pitch with the bases loaded during a NCAA Athens Regional baseball game against UNCW in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, June 1, 2024.
Georgia's Kolten Smith (16) throws a pitch with the bases loaded during a NCAA Athens Regional baseball game against UNCW in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, June 1, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

As February marches on, schools all across the country are preparing for the return of college baseball. With the 2025 season just weeks away, analysts and experts have created their preseason All-American lists which included a pair of Georgia Bulldog players.

Dawgs pitcher Kolten Smith and outfield Tre Phelps were each named to the third team of Baseball America's Preseason All-American list. Smith is entering his third season with the Bulldogs and is coming off of a massive year in 2024 where he pitched in the Dawgs' appearance in the Super Regional. Phelps batted a .353 and hit 12 home runs whilst starting at numerous positions on the Bulldogs' defense last season. Should this duo of players live up to their preseason expectations, Georgia Baseball could be in for another exciting season in 2025.

The Diamond Dawgs will begin their 2025 season on Friday, February 14th against UNC Willmington on the road. Their first home game of the year will occur less than a week later on Thursday, February 20th.

Christian Kirby II
CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

Home/Baseball