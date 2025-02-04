Pair of Georgia Baseball Players Named to Preseason All-American List
See which duo of Georgia Bulldogs baseball players have been named to the preseason All-American list.
As February marches on, schools all across the country are preparing for the return of college baseball. With the 2025 season just weeks away, analysts and experts have created their preseason All-American lists which included a pair of Georgia Bulldog players.
Dawgs pitcher Kolten Smith and outfield Tre Phelps were each named to the third team of Baseball America's Preseason All-American list. Smith is entering his third season with the Bulldogs and is coming off of a massive year in 2024 where he pitched in the Dawgs' appearance in the Super Regional. Phelps batted a .353 and hit 12 home runs whilst starting at numerous positions on the Bulldogs' defense last season. Should this duo of players live up to their preseason expectations, Georgia Baseball could be in for another exciting season in 2025.
The Diamond Dawgs will begin their 2025 season on Friday, February 14th against UNC Willmington on the road. Their first home game of the year will occur less than a week later on Thursday, February 20th.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Amongst Most Watched Games of 2024 College Football Season
- Numerous Former Bulldogs Earn Trip to Super Bowl LIX Following Eagles Victory
- Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Back Selected in First Round of Latest NFL Mock Draft
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily