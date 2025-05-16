Texas A&M vs Georgia - Bulldogs Looking to Take the Series
After a thrilling 10-6 victory in Game One, the Georgia Bulldogs are looking to carry their momentum into Game Two of their series against Texas A&M. The Dawgs showcased true resilience in Thursday night’s win, overcoming an early 3-0 deficit to storm back with explosive offense and clutch pitching. Georgia’s bats came alive in a big way, proving they can respond under pressure in one of their most complete performances of the season.
The Diamond Dawgs got off to a bit of a slow start on Thursday but a seven run outburst in the third inning is what really broke things open. They would only score one more run after the third, but it was still enough to take down the Aggies in game one of the conference series.
For Texas A&M, fans may see left-hander Justin Lamkin take the mound. Lamkin enters the matchup with a 3-7 record and a 3.97 ERA, looking to keep the Bulldogs’ offense in check after they broke out in Game One. Georgia will counter with right-hander Brian Curley, who will be tasked with containing a dangerous Aggies lineup that showed early firepower in the series opener.
The Bulldogs’ pitching staff also made a mark in Game One, racking up a season-high 17 strikeouts against the Aggies an impressive feat that underscores the depth and strength of their bullpen heading into the weekend.
Game Two is set for a 6:00 p.m. first pitch on Friday, May 16th, streaming live on SEC Network
