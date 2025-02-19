WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs Pitcher Goes Viral in Victory Over Kennesaw State
Georgia Bulldogs closer Brian Curley went viral for his final strikeout in the Dawgs' victory over Kennesaw State.
The Georgia Bulldogs Baseball team defeated in-state opponents Kennesaw State earlier this week in fairly dramatic fashion. The Dawgs erased an early 4-0 deficit and eventually defeated the Owls by a score of 6-4. But the Bulldogs' impressive comeback was not the most talked about part of the team's victory.
In the bottom of the ninth inning, Bulldogs' closer Brian Curley was in prime position to send the Dawgs home with a win. With two outs and an 0-2 count, Curley looked back at the Owls runner on second, stuck his tongue out, then proceeded to deliver the game-winning strike. With the game over and the comeback complete, Curley tossed his glove in the air and walked off the mound in celebration.
Curley's moment caught the attention of numerous sports fans all over social media and garnered praise from fans who supported his "swagger." The Bulldogs' closer also went viral earlier in the season for his 100 mph pitching abilities.
The Bulldogs will look to take advantage of their recent momentum as they continue their 2025 season. The Dawgs' next game will take place on Thursday, February 20th against the University of Illinois Chicago.
