Georgia Basketball Gains Commitment from Four Star Somto Cyril
2024 four-star center Somto Cyril has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.
Georgia basketball head coach Mike White and his staff have been working on filling our their roster ahead of the 2024-2025 college basketball season, and they just picked up another commitment. 2024 four-star center Somto Cyril has announced his commitment to the Bulldogs. He also added that he has declared for the 2024 NBA draft to weigh his options there.
Cyril was initially a Kentucky commit but ultimately decommitted following the news of John Calipari leaving the program and taking the Arkansas head coaching job. He is rated the 44th-best player overall, ninth-best at his position and fourth-best player in the state of Georgia in the class, according to 247 sports composite rankings.
The 6-10 240-pound Center out of Overtime Elite becomes the second commitment for the 2024 recruiting for Georgia. Cyril joins five-star prospect Asa Newell in the class who has been committed to Georgia since November of last year out of Montverde Academy.
Last season for Overtime Elite, Cyril averaged 9.1 points, 9.3 rebound and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 66.7% from the field. He possesses a solid frame that both allows him to protect the paint and be effeicient around the rim offensively.
White has managed to reel in some great players from the transfer portal - something that was showcased during the 2023-2024 season. Russel Tchewa, Noah Thomasson, RJ Melendez and Jalen Deloach were all transfers that were brought in by Coach White andhad a massive impact on the season. Bringing in Cyril and Newell along with an already solid look 2024 transfer class has Georgia heading in the right direction.
