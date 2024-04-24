Georgia Basketball Lands Commitment from Justin Abson from Transfer Portal
Georgia basketball has picked up a commitment from former Appalachian State forward Justin Abson. He spent the last two seasons playing for the Mountaineers.
The Pompano Beach, Florida native was an unrated prospect coming out high school and orginally committed to App State over Georgia State, Charolette and Florida Gulf Coast.
In his most recent season, Abson started in 33 games and played in 34 while averaging 7.9 points, 2.8 blocks, and 7.1 rebounds per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. In his first season he averaged 6.2 points, 2.2 blocks, and 5.9 rebounds per game.
The 6-foot-9 235-pound forward was a playmaker on both ends of the floor for the Mountaineers and will bring great versatility to Georgia's roster. He helped his team earn an overall record of 27-7 (16-2) and finish the regular season first overall in the Sun Belt conference. With multiple years of eligibility remaining, head coach Mike White has added yet another solid piece to his roster as they begin preparation for the 2024 basketball season. The Bulldogs are also bringing in five-star Asa Newell in the 2024 recruiting class, who will be an immediate centerpiece for the hoop Dawgs.
White has managed to reel in some great players from the transfer portal - something that was showcased during the 2023-2024 season. Russel Tchewa, Noah Thomasson, RJ Melendez and Jalen Deloach were all transfers that were brought in by Coach White, and all had a massive impact on the season. Abson certainly seems to fit the mold of a transfer player who could do the same next season.
