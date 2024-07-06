Brooklyn Nets Re-sign Nic Claxton to Massive Contract
The Brooklyn Nets have announced they have re-signed former Georgia Bulldog Nic Claxton.
While the University of Georgia may not be known for its presence in the basketball world right now, they have several alumni who are making an impact in the NBA. One of which just got re-signed by his current team. The Brooklyn Nets announced on Saturday that they re-signed Nic Claxton to a multi-year contract.
According to Michael Scotto with HoopsHype, Claxton's contract is a four-year $100 million deal. Claxton gets $97 million guaranteed with $3 million in potential bonuses and includes a descending structure which starts at $27.6 million. Here is a statement from Nets General Manager Sean Marks about the re-signing of Claxton:
“We are thrilled to have Nic remain in Brooklyn as a core player for our team going forward. Nic has made strides in his game in each of his first five seasons, developing into one of the top defenders in the league. With his outstanding work ethic and dedication, we know that Nic will continue to be relentless in his efforts to maximize his talents and expand his game. Off the court, Nic and his family have embraced being a part of the Brooklyn community and we look forward to the impact he will continue to have on our borough.”
Claxton was a second round pick in the 2019 by the Brooklyn Nets. Since then, his role with the team has continued to expand and now he is one of the top players in the organizatinon. He is coming off of a season in which he averaged 11.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while shooting 62.9% from the field.
During his time at Georgia, Claxton averaged 8.4 points, 1.9 blocks and 6.2 rebounds per game. During his final season with the Bulldogs, he averaged 13 points, 2.5 blocks and 8.6 rebounds per game and shot 46% from the floor. He was also named to the second team All-SEC list that season.
Claxton is now about to enter his sixth NBA season and now has been paid a much deserving contract since being drafted in 2019.
