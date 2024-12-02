Geoergia vs Notre Dame Basketball Preview - Dawgs Host Irish
The Georgia Bulldogs (7-1) are hosting Notre Dame (4-4) on Tuesday, Dec. 3 in a game that is set to tip off from Stegeman Coliseum at 7 pm. Notre Dame is on a four-game skid following a hot 4-0 start. The Fighting Irish are hoping to right the ship, while Georgia is trying to stay undefeated at home.
These teams have met four total times in their history, with each team winning two times. Georgia won the last matchup on Dec. 18, 2022, by 15 points 77 to 62. Surprisingly, Georgia is 0-1 against Notre Dame at home, something they will hope to change tomorrow night.
Georgia is on a two-game win streak and coming off a near 50-point victory over Jacksonville in which they scored 102 points.
Georgia’s Keys for Victory:
Crash the Glass: As they have done all season, Georgia dominated the rebounding advantage against Jacksonville. They were a +10 on the glass and had 14 more defensive rebounds than the Dolphins. If Georgia can control the glass they should be able to win this game.
Dominate Down Low: Georgia has shot 46% or greater from the field in six of their eight games this season, including a 66.7% showing on Saturday against Jacksonville. Asa Newell, the team’s best player eats in the paint, shooting 57% from the field. In Georgia’s only loss of the season to Marquette they shot just 44% from the field. To get a dub, the Bulldogs have to play their brand of basketball: smash-mouth basketball where they dominate in the paint.
Spread the Wealth: This Bulldogs team is not a one-man show. They have five players averaging double digits: Asa Newell (15.4 ppg), Silas Demary Jr. (14.0 ppg), Dakota Leffew (13.0 ppg), Tyrin Lawrence (12.0 ppg) and Blue Cain (10.4 ppg). Georgia scored 102 points in their last game and no one scored more than 16 points. Six players had more than 10 points and two others were right there scoring seven and nine respectfully. Team basketball will be key for a victory.
Notre Dame’s Keys for Victory:
Do not settle for bad shots: During their four-game losing streak, the Fighting Irish have not shot better than 47% from the field. Against Houston, the team shot below 40% as a whole. It is hard to win games when the team shoots this poorly. Notre Dame needs to find high-quality looks, and not settle for tough fade-aways. During their four-game winning streak, they shot above 50% from the field in each game. They need to find a way to return these high-quality looks if they want to get back in the win column.
Players Stepping Up: Notre Dame lost their leading scorer, Markus Burton, in their one-point OT loss to Rutgers. Since then they are 0-2. Braedan Shrewsberry has scored 16 and 17 in the two games since then but has shot just 13 of 36 from the field. A player needs to step up for Burton in a meaningful way if the Fighting Irish hope to snap this four-game skid.
Other Georgia News:
- Could Georgia Be Punished for Playing in the SEC Championship?
- Georgia Football Looks To Finish 2025 Signing Class as Signing Day Approaches
- Georgia's Kirby Smart Speaks Out Against College Football Playoff Rankings
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily