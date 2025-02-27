Georgia Athletic Director Reveals How Basketball Team Avoided Fine After Florida Win
University of Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks reveals how the basketball team avoided a fine following their upset win over Florida.
The Georgia Bulldogs basketball team pulled off a massive upset victory earlier this week when they took down arch-rival Florida Gators by a score of 88-83 in Athens. The victory was head coach Mike White's first career win over the Gators.
Following the game, Dawg fans stormed the court in celebration of the historic victory, which historically has led to a hefty fine to the participating university. However, the University of Georgia somehow avoided receiving any fines. Bulldogs athletic director Josh Brooks revealed how teh school was able to do so in an interview with SiriusXM.
Brooks revealed that a rule that had recently been passed permitted court stormings if fans waited 90 seconds after the end of a game. This allows enough time for players and coaches of opposing teams to safely exit the court following the game.
The Bulldogs will return to action Saturday night when they travel to Austin, Texas, to take on the Longhorns. A victory would put the Dawgs in an excellent position to reach the March Madness tournament.
Other Georgia News:
- Quarterback Matthew Stafford Given Permission to Speak With Other NFL Teams
- Pair of Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Top-100 Returning Players in College Football
- Former Georgia Safety Has Humorous Reaction to Bulldogs' Offseason Training
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily