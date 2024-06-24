Georgia Basketball Commit Jacob Wilkins Eval, What He is Bringing to the Bulldogs
What 2025 Georgia Basketball commit Jacob Wilkins is bringing with him to the University of Georgia.
Georgia's basketball program is bringing some great pieces from the 2024 recruiting class from both the high school level and from the transfer portal. They also have a name already committed in the 2025 recruiting class and is the son of NBA and Georgia legend Dominique Wilkins. Jacob Wilkins is a high-profile recruit who has been committed to Georgia since October of last year and is shooting up the recruiting ranks.
Right now, Wilkins is rated as a four-star prospect, the 34th-best player in the class, the seventh-best player at his position and top-five in the state of Georgia, according to 247 sports composite rankings. There is some belief that it will not be long before Wilkins earns his fifth star before it is all said and done. Meaning Georgia could have back-to-back classes with five-star commits with Asa Newell being a part of the 2024 recruiting class.
With Wilkins entering his final year of high school with Grayson and the hype continuing to build around him, let's take a look at what the evaluation says about him and what exactly he will be bringing with him to the University of Georgia.
Athleticism is the first thing that stands out about Wilkins. The highlight reel is littered with him jumping out of the gym. Whether it's catching an alley-oop on a fast break, slashing to the paint or defending the rim on the other end, he moves around well with a 6-9 frame. He gets up and down the court with ease and is a major threat in transition. He moves around well without the ball and is always finding holes in the defense to exploit and finds passing lanes for his teammates to dish him the ball in good scoring positions.
Wilkins is the best version of himself down low and cutting to the basket but he has a smooth jump shot that allows him to extend his game outside of the paint. He's a good enough spot-up shooter that it adds another wrinkle in his game for defenses to worry about. The film shows his ability to pop out in the pick-and-roll game and if the defender sags off to protect the drive, he has no issues popping the three ball. The explosiveness as a finisher is what sticks out the most, but he shows promise to continue to develop as a shooter.
He plays at the highest level of high school basketball in the state of Georgia and Wilkins stands out amongst the crowd. He holds a lanky frame that is continuing to be filled out which pushes his ceiling as a prospect even higher. If there was an area for Wilkins to improve upon it would be adding weight to his frame, but considering he has not even started his senior season, that is not something that raises any concerns.
Overall, Wilkins is a player that possesses a very high ceiling as a prospect. He has continued to show improvements in his mid-range and three-point game and could turn into a viable threat at all three levels. Worst case scenario, Georgia will get an athletic slasher who is also a great rebounder and defender. His senior high school season will be one to keep an eye on and basketball fans should not be shocked when he continues to shoot up the rankings.
