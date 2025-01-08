Georgia basketball gets huge win over #6 Kentucky
Georgia men's basketball cruised to a 82-69 victory over #6 Kentucky Tuesday evening.
In what was a magical night in Stegman Coliseum, UGA basketball picked up its biggest win of the season so far against 6th-ranked Kentucky. This is coach Mike White's biggest win as Georgia's head coach. The Bulldogs led both Alabama and Tennessee late into the game last season and could not quite finish. This team showed fans tonight that they are ready to not only compete with the sport's best teams but defeat them.
Freshman superstar Asa Newell took over the game down the stretch for Georgia, crashing the glass and getting to the free-throw line. Newell scored a team-high 17 points, 12 coming in the second half. With 9:18 remaining in the second half, Newell hit a long-range three to extend Georgia's lead to 10. The 19-year-old is quickly becoming one of college basketball's most exciting players. Georgia's two returning starters from last season, Blue Cain and Silas Demary Jr., also impressed scoring 15 and 14 respectively.
Georgia out-rebounded Kentucky 41-34. The freshman frontcourt duo of Asa Newell and Somto Cyril each had 8. Crashing the glass and having the rebound advantage has been and will continue to be crucial for the success of this team.
UGA got to the free throw line early and often in this game, making 29 of their 38 attempts. De'Shayne Montgomery, Asa Newell, Dakota Leffew, and Blue Cain made clutch free throws down the stretch. Continuing to get to the basket and draw fouls will contribute greatly to Georgia's success as its difficult SEC schedule continues.
Georgia will play host to #17 Oklahoma on Saturday in Athens at 6 pm. This will be UGA's third straight game against a ranked opponent.
