Kentucky vs Georgia - Basketball Preview
The Georgia Bulldogs (12-2) are hosting the No. 6 ranked Kentucky Wildcats (12-2) on Tuesday, Jan. 7 in a game that is set to tip off from Stegeman Coliseum at 7 pm. The Wildcats enter the game as 2.5-point favorites despite being the visiting team. Georgia is coming off a disappointing 63-51 loss to No. 24 Ole Miss, which snapped a seven-game win streak. Kentucky is on a two-game win streak following a 20-point loss to an unranked Ohio State team on Dec. 21.
Both of Georgia’s losses this season have come at the hands of ranked opponents, and Georgia is just 1-2 against ranked teams.
These teams have met over 150 times in their history. Kentucky has historically dominated the matchup, winning 132 of the 158 total matchups. Georgia is just 2-8 in their last 10 games against Kentucky, however, the Bulldogs did win their last home game against Kentucky 75-68 on Feb. 11, 2023.
Georgia’s Keys for Victory:
Crash the Glass: In most of their games this year, the Bulldogs control the glass and hold the rebounding advantage. In their loss to Ole Miss, they did not. For Georgia to get back into the win column, they will need to dominate the glass. However, it will not be an easy task as Kentucky averages two more rebounds per game than Georgia.
Score down low: Georgia gets most of their points in the paint. They have made 102 three-pointers all season which is ranked 260th out of all college basketball teams. 18.6% of their points come from dunks, the second-highest mark of all Division 1 teams. Ole Miss had 10 blocks in their win against Georgia. Georgia was not able to do what they had been doing all year, which was get easy dunks and layups. Asa Newell, who has 35 dunks this season, the second-highest mark of all Division 1 athletes, will have to find a way for Georgia to get back to getting easy shots.
Perimeter Defenses: In both of Georgia’s losses their opponents have shot 37% or better from three-point range. This Kentucky team hits three-point shots at a 36.4% clip and their 141 threes made is good for 54th in the nation amongst all basketball schools. Since Georgia does not score in bunches from behind the arc, they will have to limit the Wildcats from being able to do so. If they can hold Kentucky to their average three-point percentage tonight, they will have a good chance of pulling away with a victory.
Kentucky’s Keys for Victory:
Crash the Glass: Georgia has lost the rebounding matchup just twice this season. The Wildcats average more rebounds per game than the Bulldogs. Whoever wins this matchup, will most likely be whoever controls the rebounding advantage.
Paint Defense: Georgia scores primarily in the paint. Kentucky will have to limit this. In their loss to OSU, Kentucky held them to 4/15 shooting from beyond the arc. However, the Buckeyes shot 26 of 38 (68%) from inside the arc and came away with a 20-point victory. Kentucky will need a better showing from their interior defense to win this game.
