Georgia Basketball Reveals SEC Opponents for 2024 Schedule
College basketball is still a ways out from starting up in 2024 but the Georgia Bulldogs are carrying some momentum into the new season. Head coach Mike White and his staff have been getting busy on the recruiting trail and look to be on the upward trend. As the program looks out to the new season, their SEC opponents for the new season have been revealed.
This will be the first season that Oklahoma and Texas are part of the conference after making the move from the Big 12. Last year Georgia finished 11th in the conference but managed to go on a run in the NIT tournament and make the final four round. There is some excitement building around the basketball program in Athens, and rightfully so given what Coach White has done in just two seasons.
In the 2024 recruiting class, Georgia has commitments from five-star Asa Newell and four-star Somto Cyril. Newell has already signed his letter of intent to Georgia while is still weighing out his options of potentially going to the NBA out of Overtime Elite, but everything points to him joining the roster.
The Bulldogs have also picked up some solid pieces in the transfer portal. Justin Abson from App State, RJ Godfrey from Clemson, Tyrin Lawrence from Vanderbilt, Dakota Leffew from Mount Saint Mary's and De'Shayne Montgomery from Mount Saint Mary's. Georgia currently has the 15th-best recruiting class in the country.
When the University of Georgia hired White, it was known that he had a tall task ahead of him to get the program back on track. He has quickly beefed up the roster and gathered a lot of momentum as he heads into year three with the Bulldogs, and there is a belief that Georgia could very well be a contending team in the coming year.
