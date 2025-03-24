Georgia Bulldogs a Team to Watch for Transfer Portal Player Malik Reneau
The Georgia Bulldogs have been named a team to watch for Indiana transfer Malik Reneau.
The Georgia Bulldogs men's basketball team's season came to an unfortunate end in the round of 64 against the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The team made the tournament for the first time since 2015 and won 20 games for the first time since 2015. Now head coach Mike White and his team focus their attention on the 2025-26 season.
The Bulldogs are likely to lose a few players this offseason. Standout freshman Asa Newell is expected to enter the NBA draft and a couple of players will depart the roster due to being out of eligibility. White is adding three players via the 2025 recruiting class and the other additions will come from the transfer portal.
It's still early into the process but Georgia has been named a team to watch for Indiana forward Malik Reneau. Mike Woodson stepped down as Indiana's head coach which led to multiple players entering the portal, Reneau being one of them, and according to 247's Travis Branham, the Bulldogs are a team to watch.
"[Reneau] is one I do not anticipate returning back to Bloomington," Branham said. "The school I am looking at the closest right now is the Georgia Bulldogs. Mike White and his staff recruited Malik heavily out of high school back at Florida and actually got his commitment during the high school recruiting phase, but then obviously Mike White and his staff moved to Georgia, but Malik found his way back to Indiana. They have an extremely strong relationship with Malik and his family so right now that's where I am keeping an eye on."
Branham went on to say that he isn't saying Georgia is the favorite as any team can come in and swoop up in recruits but that the Bulldogs certainly have an advantage with White being the head coach.
This past season, Reneau averaged 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 55.2 percent from the field. The junior forward has been a starter for the Hoosiers for the last two seasons.
