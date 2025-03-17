Georgia Bulldogs Amongst Few Programs to Accomplish Major Sporting Feat
The Georgia Bulldogs have become one of the few athletic programs in the country to accomplish this impressive feat.
For the first time in nearly a decade, the Georgia Bulldogs will be competing in the NCAA’s March Madness tournament for college basketball. The Dawgs are scheduled to play Gonzaga Thursday at 4:35 p.m. and currently sizable underdogs.
Georgia reaching the tournament this season places them in an exclusive group of collegiate programs. The Dawgs are just one of 26 schools to reach the March Madness tournament in basketball and to make a bowl game in football. The Bulldogs were also just one of six programs to make the tournament and reach the College Football Playoff.
In addition to their impressive feats on the court and gridiron, the Dawgs currently have a top-10 baseball program in the country and are experiencing new levels of success under head coach Wes Johnson. The Diamond Dawgs' next game will be against the Florida Gators in Gainesville on Friday, March 21st.
The University of Georgia’s recent success in football, basketball, and baseball has helped maintain the Bulldogs’ identity as one of the premiere collegiate programs in the country, and they will likely continue to do so for many seasons to come.
