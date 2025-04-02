Georgia Bulldogs Basketball: Where Does the Roster Currently Stand?
Where does the Georgia Bulldogs men's basketball roster currently stand since the transfer portal opened?
The transfer portal recently opened for college basketball, and the Georgia Bulldogs have already been impacted by it. This comes after a season in which the Hoop Dawgs made the NCAA Tournament and won 20 games for the first time since 2015. So, what does Georgia's roster currently look like?
Well for starters, three players have entered the portal since the end of the season. Point guard Silas Demary Jr., RJ Godfrey and De'Shayne Montgomery have all announced their decisions.
All three were contributors for the Bulldogs last season, but the biggest loss there is Demary Jr. He was a major reason why Georgia made the tournament to close out the season and was a focal point of Georgia's offense last season. Godfrey and Montgomery both saw their minutes dwindle down as they got deeper into the season.
So who is actually left on the roster?
Georgia Basketball Current Roster:
- Asa Newell
- Savo Drezgic
- Blue Cain
- Jordyn Kee
- Somto Cyril
- Dylan James
- Justin Abson
- Jaden Newell
- Brandon Klatsky
- Markel Jennings
A couple of things to note. Tyrin Lawrence and Dakota Leffew were both graduate transfers for Georgia this past season, so they are out of eligibility. There is also more opportunity for other names to enter the transfer portal as well, considering the portal does not close until April 22.
Another thing worth mentioning is that while Asa Newell is listed on the current roster, he is currently being projected as a lottery pick in this year's NBA draft. He has not officially announced his decision, but it is likely that he will choose to forgo the rest of his college career and make the jump to the professional level.
Now let's take a look at the additions Georgia will be making to the roster.
Georgia Basketball 2025 Recruiting Class:
- Jacob Wilkins
- Kareem Stagg
- Jackson McVey
One of those names should sound familiar to Georgia fans as Jacob Wilkins is the son of former Georgia player and NBA legend Dominique Wilkins. Wilkins is rated as a four-star prospect, the 39th-best player in the country and the fourth-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings.
Stagg is a four-star recruit out of IMG Academy who is rated as the 70th-best player in the country and the 14th-best player in the state of Florida. As for McVey, he is a 7-foot-1 three-star prospect out of the state of Georgia who spent time with Overtime Elite ahead of his college career.
These will likely not be the only additions Georgia makes this offseason as they have already shown activity in the transfer portal.
The dust has not completely settled as far as offseason moves go, but despite some of the losses Georgia has already experienced, Mike White and his staff have shown the ability in previous years to rework a roster and make impactful moves to get the team into shape to make a run at the tournament.
