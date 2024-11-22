Georgia Bulldogs Face Biggest Challenge of Young Season
The Georgia Bulldogs men's basketball team is set to face their biggest challenge of the season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are currently 5-0 and have a 22-game winning streak against non-conference opponents. However, on Nov. 22 they are set to face off against a ranked opponent in Marquette in the Bahamas. No. 15 Marquette will be the toughest opponent Georgia has faced this season by a large margin.
Georgia has won games this season by margins of 28, 13, and 48. They have dominated and spent most of the early season with the lead. However, their strength of schedule thus far is 320th in the nation. This game will be a litmus test of sorts to see just how good this Georgia team is.
After the home opener against Tennesse Tech, Georgia coach Mike White said he hopes this team is playing ball in March. If they want to make the tournament they will need quality wins to get in. Beating a ranked Marquette would certainly be a step in the right direction.
Thus far Georgia has beaten up on teams they are clearly better than, which is good, good teams beat bad teams. However, it is time for Georgia to prove that they can not only hang with good teams, they can beat them too.
Georgia’s Asa Newell is almost certainly a lock to go in the first round of the 2025 NBA draft. NBA caliber players have led their college teams to historic march madness runs: Steph Curry in 2008 with Davidson, Kemba Walker 2010 with Uconn, etc. This could be the start of a magical run for Newell and the Georgia Bulldogs.
How Georgia performs in this key game will be a huge indicator for the rest of the season. If Georgia wins, they will have proven they are not just a mediocre team beating up on bad teams, but they are a good team themselves that can make some noise. If Georgia keeps it close but ultimately loses they will have proven that they can hang with the best of them. If Georgia gets blown out, then they are just benefitting from a weak schedule to begin the year. A huge game for Georgia with lots of implications.
Other Georgia News:
- Just How Dominant Was Georgia's Defense vs the Texas Longhorns?
- Jalon Walker Earns Praises From NFL Legends After Texas Game
- PHOTOS: Georgia Knocks Off The Texas Longhorns In Convincing Fashion
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily