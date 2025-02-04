Georgia Bulldogs Have 'Work to Do' to Earn Bid to NCAA March Madness Tournament
The Georgia Bulldogs still have some work to do according to ESPN in order to earn a bid to the NCAA tournament.
The Georgia Bulldogs men's basketball team has had both an impressive but up-and-down season this year. They currently hold the best record they have had in quite a while, they were ranked for the first time since 2011 earlier this season but they have also had some disappointing performances. Most recently they lost by 21 points to Alabama on the road.
Despite some ugly performances, Georgia is still in a position to earn a spot in the NCAA March Madness tournament, but according to ESPN, the Hoop Dawgs still have some work to do.
The national sports outlet released an article detailing which teams from each conference are currently locks to make the dance and which teams still have some work to do. The SEC is a loaded conference this year and five of the teams are already considered locks. Georgia on the other hand was in the tier labeled "Still has work to do". Here is what ESPN's Neil Paine wrote about Georgia:
"Has Georgia done enough to warrant a tourney bid," Paine asked? The Bulldogs do have a 7-7 mark against Top 100 opponents, and they rank among the Top 40 in SOR. They were listed in 100% of BracketMatrix's most recent entries. But they also carry a 3-7 record against the Top 50 specifically, and their No. 59 SOS ranking is lower than we'd expect from an SEC team. The ESPN forecast is lower on Georgia than other models, but everyone can agree they need to make a strong closing argument to close the SEC schedule."
Georgia has an opportunity to earn another conference win on Wednesday against LSU who is currently second to last in the conference with a 1-7 record. After that, they played at home against No. 22 Mississippi State.
