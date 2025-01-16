Georgia Bulldogs men's basketball falls to #6 Tennessee
Georgia basketball could not get going offensively in 74-56 loss to Tennessee.
Despite having a 1-point lead at the half, Georgia could not keep up with a Tennessee offense that got scorching hot down the stretch. This loss makes the Bulldogs 14-3 on the season and 2-2 in conference.
Tennessee could not miss out of the half, going on a 25-3 run and scoring 49 points in the second period. This put Georgia in a position that they have not been in often this season. Although this was a performance to forget, Coach White's team fought until the end.
Asa Newell led the Bulldogs in scoring with 13 points. Silas Demary Jr. also impressed, scoring 12 points and connecting on 4 threes. Georgia has not shot the three well as of late, getting it going from deep would be huge for this team going forward.
Turnovers plagued Georgia as they gave the ball away 19 times. It is hard enough to beat a top-10 team on the road as it is, turning it over 19 times makes it even more difficult. This has been a recurring issue for this team over the course of the season. Cleaning up turnovers will be crucial for the Bulldogs as SEC play continues.
Georgia will have to refocus quickly and prepare for a showdown with #1 Auburn on Saturday afternoon in Athens.
