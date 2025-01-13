Dawgs Daily

Georgia Bulldogs men's basketball ranked in the AP top 25.

The Georgia Bulldogs came in at #23 in today's AP poll.

Jan 11, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs center Somto Cyril (center of frame) reacts with the fans after Georgia defeated the Oklahoma Sooners at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
For the first time since 2011, Georgia Bulldogs men's basketball is ranked in the AP top 25. After an incredible start to the season, the Bulldogs find themselves in the middle of the national spotlight. Fresh off huge wins over #8 Kentucky and Oklahoma, UGA has exceeded expectations so far this season.

While this is a great sign for Georgia, Coach Mike White made it clear after the Bulldogs' win over Oklahoma Saturday that the team has complete focus on their next opponent. That Opponent will be the #6 Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday night. Maintaining this mindset will be crucial for Coach White's team as hype continues to build.

Austin Mixon
