Georgia Bulldogs men's basketball ranked in the AP top 25.
For the first time since 2011, Georgia Bulldogs men's basketball is ranked in the AP top 25. After an incredible start to the season, the Bulldogs find themselves in the middle of the national spotlight. Fresh off huge wins over #8 Kentucky and Oklahoma, UGA has exceeded expectations so far this season.
While this is a great sign for Georgia, Coach Mike White made it clear after the Bulldogs' win over Oklahoma Saturday that the team has complete focus on their next opponent. That Opponent will be the #6 Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday night. Maintaining this mindset will be crucial for Coach White's team as hype continues to build.
